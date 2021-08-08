Charli XCX says her next album will be “ultimate pop music”

Charli XCX has spoken about her next album, sharing some hints at what to expect from the upcoming new record.

The star released her latest album ‘how I’m feeling now’ in May 2020, after making it during lockdown in LA and documenting the process online for her fans.

Speaking to Refinery29, XCX said: “I’m just very into making ultimate pop music, and the whole album is very contrasting from ‘how I’m feeling now’. I’m exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that’s really fun to me.”

She continued to discuss some of the songs that are currently set to feature on the record. “There are a couple of songs that have stayed as a part of this new project,” she said. “And to be honest, the meaning of them hasn’t changed. I mean, they were all kind of about sex. And that’s still been quite constant for me throughout the pandemic.

“With the way that I feel about myself and my sexuality and romance, the pandemic hasn’t changed that too much. For me, it just didn’t feel like what I needed to say at that moment in time, it actually feels more, now. The idea of leaving my house, going back out into the world, wearing provocative clothes, dancing all night, that kind of equates more to the music that I was making before the pandemic.”

XCX added that she would be “releasing something before the end of the year, definitely sooner”. It’s unclear if she was referring to her new single ‘Good Ones’, which will arrive next month, another single or the full album.

Meanwhile, the pop star will launch a new BBC podcast called Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever on Monday (August 9). The series will see the artist “chat to friends and celebrity guests from around the world to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives”.

Guests already confirmed for the first season include Beabadoobee, Mark Ronson, Tove Lo, Christine And The Queens, and Caroline Polachek.