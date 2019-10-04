Charli XCX says she was inspired by Ed Sheeran on new album

"That was what we said: What would Ed Sheeran say?"

Charli XCX has revealed that she was inspired by Ed Sheeran on her new album.

The singer, who is currently on tour across the US, released new album ‘Charli’ last month.

Now, in a new interview with Vogue, she’s revealed a slightly unexpected influence in Sheeran.

Talking about the song ‘Official’, Charli said: “The way we wrote ‘Official’ was very: ‘Let’s try and make a perfectly constructed pop song.’ We wanted to make a Max Martin–esque pop ballad where every single lyric is so intricate.”

She continued: “We sat around and said, ‘We need to change this word to make it sound like what Ed Sheeran would say.’ That was what we said: ‘What would Ed Sheeran say?’

“He’s really good at writing those kinds of personal, intimate songs. It’s like sharing secrets; he’s very conversational in his lyrics. That was the atmosphere we were trying to evoke.”

Charli brings her tour to the UK after the North American leg wraps up, headlining London’s Brixton Academy on Halloween (October 31).

Speaking to NME backstage at this year’s Reading Festival, Charli revealed some of the discarded ideas that didn’t make it onto ‘Charli’, including a “techno” collaboration with Grimes.

“I was loosely speaking to Robyn, and I was also loosely speaking to Matty Healy,” she told Hannah Mylrea.

“And also Grimes and I did make a song for the album, and we really liked it and it was really good, but we made a techno song with no words. And I was going to put it on the album and then I just spoke to her and was like, ‘Should we not be writing a pop song’, and she was like, ‘Yeah we should write a massive pop song’. So we were like we’ll come back to that, cause it was like a techno banger. Hopefully we’ll be able to revisit that.”

Watch the interview in full below.

Charli XCX will play:

October

27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow UK

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

30 – Albert Hall, Manchester UK

31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London UK