Charli XCX says she’s “forming a supergroup” with The 1975 and No Rome

Charli XCX has taken to social media to inform fans that she’s “forming a supergroup” with The 1975 and No Rome.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on Twitter overnight (February 28), saying she was “v excited” at the prospect of working with the two acts.

v excited to be forming a supergroup with @no_rome and @the1975… 🌪 — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 28, 2021

The trio of artists has been teasing a possible collaboration for months. Most recently, No Rome — full name Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez — said that material would be “coming out sooner than u think”.

“Me, (the creator of music) Charli XCX & The 1975 have a song together. Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts,” he wrote on Twitter in February.

just thought i’d share cos im gassed as fuck . life is a little weird rn but Hey Got some Lovin for Music xx — rome (@no_rome) February 8, 2021

Charli replied to No Rome’s tweet at the time, tagging The 1975 with the caption: “sounding good boys”.

In January, The 1975’s Matt Healy confirmed on Instagram that he had indeed been collaborating with Charli XCX.

Speculation that The 1975 and Charli XCX would link up on a track dates back to 2019, when Healy tweeted that he had sent a beat to Charli.

“Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!” Healy wrote in a series of tweets. He also described Charli XCX as “a fucking force”.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival shortly afterwards, Charli corroborated Healy’s story, adding that she is “such a fan of [Healy] and the band”.

“We sent some ideas back and forth,” she said in August 2019.

“I feel like they really love pop music. And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their song writing, so hopefully something will come of it.”

There is no word yet on the name of the supergroup or when they plan to release their music.