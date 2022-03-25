Charli XCX scores her first ever UK Number One album with ‘Crash’

Charli XCX has scored her first ever Number One album in the UK with ‘Crash’.

The singer’s fifth studio album shot straight to the top of the summit and the Vinyl albums chart with physical formats accounting for over 70 per cent of the LP’s total chart sales this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Her previous highest charting album was 2019’s ‘Charli’ which reached Number 14, followed by 2015’s ‘Sucker’ at 14. Charli also shared a deluxe version of her new record with four extra tracks.

She beat off ArrDee – real name Riley Davies – who went in at Number Two with his first mixtape ‘Pier Pressure’. Sea Girls went in at Number Three with ‘Homesick’ while Feeder charted at Five with ‘Torpedo’.

In a four-star review of ‘Crash’, NME praised Charil’s ability at blending her “mainstream pop and left-field” sensibilities, saying the album’s best moments came when both elements collided.

“One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising,” wrote El Hunt. “If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”

Charli will be heading out on a European and North American tour, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more kicking off tomorrow (March 26).

MARCH 2022

26 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

APRIL 2022

1 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

MAY 2022

13 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21 – UEA – Norwich, UK

22 – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25 – Trianon – Paris, France

27 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

28 – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30 – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

JUNE 2022

2 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain