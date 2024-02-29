Charli XCX shares club-ready new single ‘Von Dutch’

Charli XCX has released her club-ready new song ‘Von Dutch’, marking her first single from her upcoming album ‘Brat’.

Produced by Easyfun, the track is a synth-heavy tune that sees XCX living the life of a “cult classic but I still pop” over a brashy beat.

Directed by Torso, ‘Von Dutch’s accompanying music video opens with Charli being swarmed by paparazzi at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport. From there, she makes her way to a plane while fighting and trying to get away from the cameras.

She previously shared a 20-second snippet of the track on her social media and performed the song at her recent Boiler Room set in New York City last week.

The song is the first single to be release from her upcoming sixth album ‘Brat’. This week saw XCX share the artwork and that the record would arrive this summer at “15 songs. 41:23 minutes long, on repeat.”

XCX has previously hinted that her upcoming new album is a dance record and that it goes back to her roots in club music.

last call for BRAT (360_brat exclusive vinyl) and then i’ll never sell it again. okay love you angels xx https://t.co/OGieuHhVsN pic.twitter.com/KpFvHlTsb9 — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 28, 2024

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she said she had “always” wanted to make and that it is rooted in her love of club music.

She wrote: “i was born to make dance music…i came from the clubs..xcx6 is the album i’ve always wanted to make.”

‘Brat’ will follow her 2022 LP ‘Crash‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Since the beginning, we’ve seen Charli XCX trying on many guises, whether she’s referencing new-wave on ‘Sucker’ or teaming up with SOPHIE to craft an alien new interpretation of pop on her 2016 EP ‘Vroom Vroom’. One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising. If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”

The announcement of her new album comes after Charli’s latest appearance at Boiler Room last week (February 22), which she first announced on social media earlier this month, revealing that A.G. Cook, George Daniel (The 1975) and Easyfun were all set to join.

Her latest appearance, which took place in a warehouse in Bushwick, New York, saw artists including Doss and Easyfun perform, before Charli played a set that included classic hits like ‘Vroom Vroom’, as well as new unreleased songs including ‘Get Into It (Spring Breakers)’.

Charli also reportedly played her recent tribute to SOPHIE at the event. In January 2021, the highly influential DJ and producer died at the age of 34 in a tragic accident in Athens.

Charli and SOPHIE worked together on many projects, beginning in 2015 with the former’s ‘Vroom Vroom’ EP. They went on to collaborate on the singles ‘After the Afterparty’, ‘No Angel’, and ‘Girls Night Out’, as well as the ‘Number 1 Angel’ tracks ‘Roll With Me’ and ‘Lipgloss’, and ‘Pop 2’ track ‘Out of My Head’.