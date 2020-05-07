Charli XCX shares garage-influenced new single ‘i finally understand’

Charli XCX has shared new single ‘i finally understand’, taken from the musician’s forthcoming lockdown album ‘how i’m feeling now’.

You can take a listen to the track, which incorporates elements of UK garage and Baltimore club music, below.

Charli’s new album is out on May 15, and was conceived and recorded entirely during lockdown. It follows last September’s studio album ‘Charli‘

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” she said in April, announcing the project to 1000 fans on a Zoom call.

Speaking in a recent interview, the musician said she would be “really struggling” in lockdown if she didn’t have a project to focus on.

The first single from the record, ‘claws’, was released last week, complete with a video co-directed with Charlotte Rutherford that utilises a green screen to create new worlds from her basement.

A few days later, she shared the original unedited footage of her in front of the green screen, inviting fans to come up with their own edits.

“claws green screen edit available now for u to download and play with,” she tweeted, along with a WeTransfer link. “can’t wait to see me dancing in front of a load of rush bottles. go crazy angels.”