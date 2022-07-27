Charli XCX has shared a brand new song, ‘Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)’, ahead of its inclusion in a highly-anticipated horror film.

Produced by Charli and The 1975’s George Daniel, the song finds the ‘Beg For You’ artist returning to some of the musical and lyrical themes of her ‘Vroom Vroom’ era, including some direct references: “Cause I’m really hot, dancing in stilettos on the table top/ Rodeo Drive is where I like to shop/ And I can race you there in my Bentley truck (vroom vroom).”

‘Hot Girl’ is set to appear on the new A24 slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film sees Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) host a house party to introduce her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) to her group of friends. As they play a murder-in-the-dark game which ends in a real-life murder, the group have to investigate who is responsible.

Listen to the new track below.

Other members of the Bodies Bodies Bodies cast include Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Lee Pace (Guardians Of The Galaxy), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) and Chase Sui Wonders (Generation).

In other Charli news, the singer is due to play a tiny Brighton show as part of The National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live Tour next month (August 31).

“I love playing in Brighton and I’m so happy to be going there to support Concorde 2 and bring energy and fun back into the space,” the ‘Crash’ singer said in a statement regarding the 600-capacity show.