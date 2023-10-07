Charli XCX shares snippet of as-yet-unreleased music

Charli XCX has teased new music, sharing a snippet of a song she’s been working on in the studio.

The artist recently confirmed she had begun working on the follow-up to last year’s ‘Crash’. Last month, she shared several photos and a video on her Instagram in a gallery captioned “album 6 i guess”. The post included a photo of her holding a notebook evidently full of lyrics for a song called ‘The Apple’, another of her producer and creative director A.G. Cook and one of her with The 1975‘s George Daniel.

Now, Charli has shared with fans a more complete sneak preview of what she’s been working on.

The song-in-progress appears to be an upbeat dance-pop track and the lyrics “I never thought I would find it, but I found what I was looking for/I found it in the city, in the dark/In the city, in your heart” can be heard.

Check out the clip below:

Earlier this week, Charli was one of the scores of names from across the entertainment world who spoke out against Rishi Sunak and the Tory government’s anti-trans comments and policies following the party’s conference in Manchester.

Sunak said in his speech on the final day of the conference that he believes that people cannot “be any sex they want to be”. “It also shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships, patients to know when hospitals are talking about men or women,” he added.

“And we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. A man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

Charli XCX took to X to say she was “absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current Uk government,” adding: “the transgender and non binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for attack on transgender healthcare is just another violent act of hatred.”

i’m absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current Uk government. the transgender and non binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for attack on transgender healthcare is… — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Charli also recently shouted out the writers of EastEnders for naming a baby after her in a storyline on the show.

The artist reposted a clip from last night’s show (September 5), on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Shout out my gays in the writers room!”

In the clip, it is revealed that Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day) have named their baby after Charli.

Lily’s mum, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), asks what they’ve called the baby and Ricky says she’s called “Charli” adding “after Charli XCX” to correct Stacey who assumes the name was after her late uncle Charlie.