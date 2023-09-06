Charli XCX shouts out ‘EastEnders’ writers for naming baby after her

Charli XCX has hailed EastEnders writers for naming a baby after her in a storyline on the show.

The artist reposted a clip from last night’s show (September 5), on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Shout out my gays in the writers room!”

In the clip, it is revealed that Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day) have named their baby after Charli.

Lily’s mum, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), asks what they’ve called the baby and Ricky says she’s called “Charli” adding “after Charli XCX” to correct Stacey who assumes the name was after her late uncle Charlie.

In another scene, the Slater family become even more confused over the name as they struggle to make a connection with the pop star’s name.

Many fans reacted with delight to the news with one writing: “Lily naming her baby after Charlie xcx is iconic.”

Another added: “I cannot believe we live in a world where Charli XCX has an #EastEnders character named after her.”

Another user wrote: “So excited for in 5 years time when the new Charli XCX character in Eastenders is 15 years old and having her own storylines.”

Meanwhile, Charli recently shared her thoughts on Aphex Twin using her face as live visuals during his recent live performance in London.

During his headlining set at All Points East at Victoria Park last month, the DJ used photos of the star, the late pop producer SOPHIE, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and others with his face superimposed on them as visuals for a part of his show.

The pop singer wrote: “I’ve officially made it” while quote tweeting fan-captured footage of the moment from the show.

She also recently shared her new single ‘Speed Drive’, which features on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie.