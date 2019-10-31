Charli XCX speaks out on meet and greet ‘controversy’ and “2019 fake wokeness”

"I will continue to do meet and greets for now but if this very ridiculous narrative continues around them – I will cancel all of them"

Charli XCX has responded to recent backlash over images from “meet and greet” events, accusing her critics of “fake wokeness”.

Her comments come after a number of news outlets posted and commented on photos of her posing with and signing unusual items presented her to her by fans at the meetings (such as an urn containing the ashes of one fan’s mother and another with a douche).

Now, the singer has taken online to defend her fans and hit back at critics.

“These articles popping up about my meet and greets suggesting that fans are taking advantage/being abusive/using me for ‘online clout’ because of certain items that have been signed or brought along to meet and greets are just so ridiculous and pretentious,” she wrote on Twitter.

She says it does more “harm” than “good” and “encourages people to attack and harass one another online”.

“People writing these articles are guilty of exactly the same thing they are accusing fans of: these journalists are using the same images they condemn fans for taking as clickbait to push their ‘think pieces’ on me and my culture as an artist. It’s all wrapped up this brand of ‘2019 fake wokeness’ that I cannot stand.”

She continued: “To fans that have rushed to my defence because of certain things that have happened at recent meet and greets – you are very sweet, but your concern is unwarranted. I haven’t commented on the more recent, possibly controversial goings on at meet and greets because these moments are not are not the ones I take away from spending time with my fans.

“I take away the fact that people wait outside in the cold for me, tell me that a certain song changed their life or a particular album got them through a tough time … please note, I don’t feel obliged to do anything.”

Charli added: “I will continue to do meet and greets for now but if this very ridiculous narrative continues around them – I will cancel all of them.”

Charli XCX plays London’s O2 Academy Brixton tonight (Thursday October 31).

Meanwhile Nasty Cherry, the band put together by Charli, will be receiving their own Netflix show I’m With The Band – which premieres on the streaming platform on November 15.