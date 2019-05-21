Charli XCX teases fans with promise of “new music for five months straight”

The '1999' singer is set to release a new record in 2019

Charli XCX has announced that she will release new music over the next five months – check out the post below.

The pop star recently dropped her Lizzo-featuring single, ‘Blame It on Your Love’. It marked her first new solo material since ‘1999’, a stand-alone collaboration with Troye Sivan.

With a BTS collaboration reportedly in the works, Charli has now told fans that she will be drip feeding new solo tracks over the coming months.

“Angels, your mother is about to feed you new music for 5 months straight,” the singer posted on Twitter. “You deserve it and you’re welcome.”

Back in January, Charli said that she would be releasing a new full-length album in 2019. Her last record came in the form of 2014’s ‘Sucker’, though she did release two mixtapes – ‘Number 1 Angel‘, and ‘Pop 2‘ – back in 2017.

Prior to ‘1999’, Charli appeared on Clean Bandit and Bhad Bhabie’s single ‘Playboy Style’ late last year.

Speaking of ‘Sucker’ in 2018, Charli XCX revealed that some parts of the record “feel fake” to her, after having time to reflect on the work.

“It was definitely a confusing experience, after ‘Fancy’, when things didn’t really go my way,” she explained. “I didn’t become, like, this huge big artist or whatever. That was definitely hard at points for sure.”