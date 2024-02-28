Charli XCX teases new album ‘Brat’

Charli XCX has teased her forthcoming album, titled ‘Brat’, and has shared details on its release on her social media pages.

The singer took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of a lime green title with the word ‘Brat’ on it. In the caption, she wrote: “Brat – this summer. 15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. on repeat.” In her IG stories, she shared the same photo with a link to pre-save the album.

XCX has previously hinted that her upcoming new album is a dance record and that it goes back to her roots in club music. Recently, the musician previewed her new song ‘Von Dutch’ with a 20-second snippet on social media. The song is likely to be the first single released from this sixth studio album.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the musician gave some more information about her new record, saying it was the one she had “always” wanted to make and that it is rooted in her love of club music.

She wrote: “i was born to make dance music…i came from the clubs..xcx6 is the album i’ve always wanted to make.”

i was born to make dance music.. i came from the clubs.. xcx6 is the album i’ve always wanted to make. — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 24, 2024

‘Brat’ will follow her 2022 LP ‘Crash‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Since the beginning, we’ve seen Charli XCX trying on many guises, whether she’s referencing new-wave on ‘Sucker’ or teaming up with SOPHIE to craft an alien new interpretation of pop on her 2016 EP ‘Vroom Vroom’. One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising. If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”

The announcement of her new album comes after Charli’s latest appearance at Boiler Room last week (February 22), which she first announced on social media earlier this month, revealing that A.G. Cook, George Daniel (The 1975) and Easyfun were all set to join.

Charli last performed for Boiler Room in 2020, where she live streamed her first live performance of the pandemic-inspired album ‘How I’m Feeling Now‘. In a review of that Boiler Room livestream, NME wrote: “That crown might not be hers but, despite this show’s flaws, she’s clearly still the queen of all things partying. We’re counting down the days til we don’t have to rely on a stable server to reap the benefits of that.”

Her latest appearance, which took place in a warehouse in Bushwick, New York, saw artists including Doss and Easyfun perform, before Charli played a set that included classic hits like ‘Vroom Vroom’, as well as new song ‘Von Dutch’ and some new unreleased songs including ‘Get Into It (Spring Breakers)’.

Charli also reportedly played her recent tribute to SOPHIE at the event. In January 2021, the highly influential DJ and producer SOPHIE died at the age of 34 in a tragic accident in Athens.

Charli and SOPHIE worked together on many projects, beginning in 2015 with the former’s ‘Vroom Vroom’ EP. They went on to collaborate on the singles ‘After the Afterparty’, ‘No Angel’, and ‘Girls Night Out’, as well as the ‘Number 1 Angel’ tracks ‘Roll With Me’ and ‘Lipgloss’, and ‘Pop 2’ track ‘Out of My Head’.