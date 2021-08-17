Charli XCX teases new album release date

Charli XCX has teased what seems to be the release date for her fifth studio album.

On social media, the singer posted an image of a headstone with the date March 18 2022. A related TikTok gives a better view of the first date listed, August 2 1992, the singer’s birthday.

The album will be the follow-up to her 2020 lockdown record, ‘how i’m feeling now’, as well as the fifth and final record under her current contract with Warner. Charli had previously announced the forthcoming arrival of new single ‘Good Ones’ on September 2.

In an interview earlier this month, the pop singer said fans can look forward to something different from ‘how i’m feeling now’.

“I’m exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that’s really fun to me,” she told Refinery29.

“There are a couple of songs that have stayed as a part of this new project… And to be honest, the meaning of them hasn’t changed. I mean, they were all kind of about sex. And that’s still been quite constant for me throughout the pandemic.”

Charli recently joined Saweetie as a featured artist on Joel Corry and Jax Jones’ latest club track, ‘Out Out’.

Days before that, she debuted her new podcast with the BBC, Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, where she spoke to Christine and the Queens about influential songs.