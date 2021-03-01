Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome supergroup announce first single

Charli XCX has announced the release of the first single from her supergroup with The 1975 and No Rome.

Last night (February 28), the ‘claws’ singer took to social media to tease that she’s “forming a supergroup” with The 1975 and No Rome, adding that was “v excited” at the prospect of working with the two acts.

Charli XCX has now unveiled that their first collaboration is a song called ‘Spinning’ and it will arrive on Thursday (March 4).

Taking to Twitter earlier tonight (March 1), the singer-songwriter wrote: “super cute mode activated! new song spinning with @no_rome & @the1975 drops march 4th”

You can pre-save the new track here.

💕 super cute mode activated! ✨ new song 🌪 spinning 🌪 with @no_rome & @the1975 drops march 4th ☁️ pre save here 💗 https://t.co/4Mig4RqpSC pic.twitter.com/nSk2T3ILYX — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 1, 2021

The trio of artists has been teasing a possible collaboration for months. Most recently, No Rome — full name Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez — said that material would be “coming out sooner than u think”.

“Me, (the creator of music) Charli XCX & The 1975 have a song together. Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts,” he wrote on Twitter in February.

Charli replied to No Rome’s tweet at the time, tagging The 1975 with the caption: “sounding good boys”.

In January, The 1975’s Matt Healy confirmed on Instagram that he had indeed been collaborating with Charli XCX.

Speculation that The 1975 and Charli XCX would link up on a track dates back to 2019, when Healy tweeted that he had sent a beat to Charli.

“Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!” Healy wrote in a series of tweets. He also described Charli XCX as “a fucking force”.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival shortly afterwards, Charli corroborated Healy’s story, adding that she is “such a fan of [Healy] and the band”.

“We sent some ideas back and forth,” she said in August 2019.

“I feel like they really love pop music. And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their song writing, so hopefully something will come of it.”