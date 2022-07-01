Charli XCX and Tiësto have joined forces on a new track called ‘Hot In It’ – listen below.

Charli shared a snippet of the song on TikTok last month, with Tiësto then confirming its release date on June 17. “It’s going to be a HOT IN IT Summer !!!” wrote the Dutch DJ/producer alongside the official cover art.

The EDM collaboration serves as the fourth single from Tiësto’s upcoming new album, which will follow on from 2020’s ‘The London Sessions’.

“I knew from the second I heard Charli’s cut on the song that it was going to be a smash, and it’s been amazing to see how everyone has been reacting to the message of the song,” Tiësto said in a statement.

“The heat on this one is incredible, so excited it’s finally out in the world!”

Charli added: “I’m very excited to get hot in it this summer.’

‘Hot In It’ arrives with a TikTok-themed official lyric video – you can tune in below:

my new song w @tiesto is out now and it’s soooo hottttt!!! stream it here ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/dbz1Lm1qlo pic.twitter.com/7dOSIUSC55 — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 30, 2022

The new team-up comes after Charli XCX headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2022 last weekend. Her most recent studio album, ‘Crash’, came out in March – read NME‘s four-star review here.

Tiësto, meanwhile, confirmed he was working on a new full-length record earlier this year, adding that it would “come out in the summer” at some point.

“This one is going to take a little bit longer because of the success of my other tracks – the record label wants them to have a little more juice,” he explained.