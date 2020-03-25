Charli XCX to perform DJ set from virtual club later tonight

Charli XCX is set to live-stream a DJ set via a virtual venue called Club Q later this evening.

The pop star announced a self-isolation programme of events last week as a means to entertain her self-isolated fans amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Now, Charli will return to the online realm to deliver a 30-minute DJ set at 1am (GMT) tomorrow (March 26).

Club Q – aka Club Quarantine – will open its digital doors between 1am and 4am on each night of the coronavirus lockdown. Fans will be able to gain access through the video platform Zoom.

Up to 1,000 guests will be able to attend Club Q at any one time before a one in, one out policy is introduced.

The club nights are being held for members of the LGBTQI+ community, who will be able to “leave behind the anxieties and uncertainties of the current situation in a queer-friendly space.”

As well as featuring Charli XCX, the first line-up boasts resident DJ Casey MQ, Andrés Sierra, drag performers Kasper The Ghost and West Dakota, and Club Q hosts Mingus New and Brad Allen.

You can see the Instagram post above for further details.

Charli XCX’s live-streamed events last week saw the likes of Diplo, Christine and the Queens and Rita Ora pop up on the singer’s official Instagram.

A press release said of the project: “Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience – spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.”