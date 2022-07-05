Charli XCX to play tiny Brighton show as part of Revive Live Tour

The National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust (MVT) have announced more acts for their summer Revive Live Tour – see all the details below.

The Revive Live campaign was launched in 2020 in an effort to help UK grassroots venues survive post-COVID. Its first run of dates saw Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Tom Jones and more play sets to intimate crowds.

Back in January, the Revive Live Tour returned with a series of winter dates that included special shows from the likes of Bastille and Enter Shikari.

Advertisement

Last month saw organisers share details of a further 200 concerts for between June and September 2022, including Paolo Nutini (September 12), Sleaford Mods (July 27) and The Amazons (August 11).

Today (July 5) it’s been confirmed that the previously-announced Charli XCX will play a one-off gig at the 600-capacity Concorde 2 in Brighton on August 31.

“I love playing in Brighton and I’m so happy to be going there to support Concorde 2 and bring energy and fun back into the space,” the ‘Crash’ singer said in a statement.

Additionally, the following acts have joined the multi-date Revive Live Tour: Rae Morris, The Twang, Callum Beattie, Nimmo, CVC, Clt Drp, The XCERTS, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, Sick Joy and Low Girl.

We're delighted to welcome more additions to @TNLUK #ReviveLive tour! Tickets go on sale at 10am this Thursday from https://t.co/WZPCINAywl. 🎟🎟 Buy a ticket to any #ReviveLive show & bring a friend for free when you show a National Lottery product. pic.twitter.com/tIif8DGOhn — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) July 5, 2022

Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale at 10am BST this Thursday (July 7) – purchase yours from here.

Advertisement

The Twang wrote: “Grassroots venues are so important in every town & city across the country so we’re chuffed to be involved with the @musicvenuetrust & @TNLUK #ReviveLive tour.

“Looking forward to playing shows in a few places we don’t normally get [a] chance to visit.”

More than 10,000 tickets will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to enjoy music in their local venue at an affordable price, per a press release. National Lottery players can take a ‘plus one’ for free. Visit here for further details.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “At a time when many people are facing a tough financial situation it’s fantastic that The National Lottery are supporting the return of live music with such a fantastic two-for-one offer on tickets for fans.

“There are some absolutely unmissable and essential one-off events, but most importantly the Revive Live partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust is once again putting support behind new and emerging artists who need it the most.”