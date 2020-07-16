Charli XCX has announced a new documentary called 6ft Apart, which chronicles the making of her latest album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

The singer-songwriter released the record in May after giving herself a strict 40-day period in which to create an album from scratch during coronavirus isolation. ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ was made with help from her fans and collaborators including A.G. Cook and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady.

6ft Apart is described in a press release as depicting how the project would “become a cathartic lifeline for both Charli and the ‘Angels’ [her fanbase], and a welcome distraction for the wider music world. We witness both the artistic brilliance and mental sacrifice of Charli’s constant pursuit for innovation as she pushes herself to her limit while battling with her relentless obsession with work.”

It continued: “At the very heart of 6ft Apart, we uncover the profound power of music to inspire hope, bringing people together in a time where we are forced to be apart; from Charli’s own relationship with her long-distance-now-live-in boyfriend, to a generation around the world in times of global crisis.”

The film, produced by Charli with Snoot Entertainment and Dangerous Baby Productions, is currently in post-production, and marks the feature-length directorial debut from veteran music video directors Bradley&Pablo (Harry Styles, Rosalia, Lil Nas X). It currently has no release date.

Charli said of the documentary: “It felt only natural to document myself making this album. don’t think I’ve ever made music in such a unique situation: being so logistically far apart from my collaborators, but going through exactly the same thing, writing songs about my relationship with my boyfriend sitting in the next room, and being so connected to my fans in such an intense and creative way, it felt quite overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time. So I wanted to film it all.”

NME‘s Hannah Mylrea dissected ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ back in May in a four-star review, writing: “This wonky pop record perfectly encapsulates the disorientating mood of our current, bizarre times”.

In other news, Charli recently joined stars including Dua Lipa and Elton John in signing an open letter to the government calling for a ban on “conversion therapy”.