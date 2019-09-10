Charli XCX and Troye Sivan look to the future in their new song ‘2099’

The duo leave their ’90s nostalgia behind

A year after releasing the nostalgia anthem ‘1999’, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have reunited for the futuristic new song, ‘2099’. It’s the closing track of ‘Charli’, XCX’s new record out this Friday.

‘2099’ was produced by A.G. Cook, who also served as executive producer on ‘Charli’, and Ö, the French artist also known as Nömak. Stream the song below:

2099 (feat. Troye Sivan) We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

A music video for the track is also in the works, Charli revealed on Instagram in a photo with Sivan.

‘Charli’ is XCX’s third studio album, and her “most personal”. “I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

‘2099’ is the sixth song out from ‘Charli’ so far. All available tracks thus far have been collaborations, from ‘Blame It On Your Love’ featuring Lizzo, ‘Gone’ with Christine and the Queens, ‘Cross You Out’ with Sky Ferreira, ‘Warm’ featuring Haim to ‘February 2017’ with Clairo and Yaeji.

The pop star has many more collaborations up her sleeve, though – she recently told NME about a “techno song with no words” she made with Grimes, and has also made “a monster tune” with The 1975’s Matty Healy.