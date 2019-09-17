Watch Charli XCX and Troye Sivan flip jet skis in spectacular new ‘2099’ video

When they're not leaning back to pose, obviously

Charli XCX has released a music video for her latest collaboration with Troye Sivan, ‘2099’.

The clip from her new album ‘Charli’ was directed by Bradley&Pablo, and shows the pair – who previously duetted on ‘1999’, also included on the new record – driving jet skis around while showing off a variety of impressive stunts.

The track was produced by A.G. Cook, who also served as executive producer on ‘Charli’, and Ö, the French artist also known as Nömak. Watch the video below.

We’re not sure if Troye did all those flips himself, but Charli was pretty enthusiastic about the scenes on Twitter earlier today (September 17).

‘Charli’ is the London artist’s third studio album, and her “most personal” according to comments she made on Instagram. “I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them.”

The pop star has many more collaborations up her sleeve, though – she recently told NME about a “techno song with no words” she made with Grimes, and has also made “a monster tune” with The 1975’s Matty Healy. Charli heads out on a UK tour next month – check out the dates below. October

27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

30 – Albert Hall, Manchester

31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London