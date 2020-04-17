Charli XCX uses fan-shot clips to craft heartfelt ‘Forever’ video

Charli XCX has shared the video for ‘Forever’, made almost entirely of clips submitted by her fans.

The track was the first to be released from her forthcoming new album ‘how I’m feeling now’, which will be made entirely in quarantine, with its creation documented by the star.

Last week (April 10), XCX called on fans to submit some very specific visuals for the chance to contribute to the video. The results see shots of pets, beaches, people in their homes, people kissing, and phones being spun in the air. In between the fan-shot footage, the musician inserted her own clips of her in her home. Watch it below now.

‘Forever’ was co-executive produced by XCX, AG Cook, and BJ Burton. The artwork for the track was made by Caroline Polachek.

‘how I’m feeling now’ is set for release on May 15. “The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” she told fans on a Zoom session on April 6.

The record follows last summer’s ‘Charli’, which featured collaborations with Christine And The Queens, Lizzo, Clairo, Yaeji, Sky Ferreira, Haim and more. In a three-star review, NME said: “In the past, it felt as though Charli was pushed in certain directions to enhance her clout in the pop game. ‘Charli’, though, sees her at her most comfortable and genuine; everything feels authentically her.

“Bold, brash and brilliant, this is Charli XCX at her most genuine, and it’s dazzling.”