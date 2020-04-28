Charli XCX wants to hear fans remix her latest song ‘Claws’

Charli XCX has put a call out to fans on Twitter today (April 28), asking them to share remixes of her latest song, ‘Claws’.

🦞 “claws” stems 🦞 send me ur remixes… https://t.co/PyEgb7pHh8 — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 27, 2020

The stems of the song, which was written and recorded in isolation, are now available for download via WeTransfer. Charli XCX ran a similar project with the previously released song, ‘forever’.

Earlier this month, Charli said she would be writing and recording a new LP, ‘how i’m feeling now’, during lockdown. She described the release as being “very indicative of the times”.

‘forever’ was the first single released from her upcoming LP. Charli shared it on April 9, and announced that she would be asking for help from fans to create a music video for the song. The video was then shared on April 17, featuring multi-faceted visuals submitted by fans interwoven with shots of Charli in her home.

‘Claws’ followed on April 23, with Charli commissioning three new pieces of artwork for the track.

As well as writing and releasing new material, Charli has been delivering specially formatted livestream events from her home during isolation. Clairo, Christine and the Queens and Zara Larsson have all made appearances on her streams.

‘how i’m feeling now’ is due for a May 15 release.