Charli XCX wants you to be in her ‘forever’ music video

Today (April 10) Charli XCX made her return with brand new single ‘forever’, and now she has revealed she wants her fans to help her create the music video.

Taking to Twitter, Charli posted a list of instructions and tasks for fans to complete and submit to her for a chance to be featured in the visual.

i want to make a music video for “forever” and i need ur helppp 💓 if u want to be involved in the video please follow the instructions in the document below and send clips to howimfeelingnowinbox@gmail.com 💓 pic.twitter.com/bh3Eh3eo3f — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 10, 2020

She gave a list of clip options she’d like her fans to send in, which include still shots through your bedroom window, dancing while your camera is set up on the floor, filming your pet, filming yourself hugging someone you’re isolated with and many more.

There is a bunch of important criteria to note as well. The clips should be shot in landscape or horizontally, they should be no longer than 30 seconds, they must be submitted to the provided email by Sunday and the user must have permission from everyone featured in their clips should they show their face.

You can check the full list of criteria in Charli’s tweet above.

The new track is the first cut we’ve heard from Charli’s recently announced new album ‘how i’m feeling now’, which is set for release on May 15. The artwork for the single is by fellow pop contemporary Caroline Polachek. Listen to it below.

“I like the idea that the visual language for this project can be interpreted by however someone feels towards the music,” Charli said.

“The music and the emotions that are generated guide the creative output and anything is possible.”