Charli XCX’s new album will “make people dance and cry at the same time”

Charli XCX has shared a few more details about her upcoming new album, the follow-up to last year’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

Speaking in a new interview, the ‘Good Ones‘ hitmaker has teased what fans can expect from her upcoming ’80s-inspired fifth studio album, which is untitled at present.

“It’s kind of all about sex and sexuality,” Charli told InStyle. “It can make people dance and cry at the same time. It’s a vibe.”

Advertisement

The new details come after she shared back in August that the new album will be “very contrasting” from ‘how I’m feeling now’.

“I’m just very into making ultimate pop music,” she explained. “I’m exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that’s really fun to me.

“There are a couple of songs that have stayed as a part of this new project. And to be honest, the meaning of them hasn’t changed. I mean, they were all kind of about sex. And that’s still been quite constant for me throughout the pandemic.”

The singer recently appeared to tease the release date for the album, posting an image of a headstone on her Instagram page, which showed the date March 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Charli has opened up about starting therapy during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it has “been really helpful” for her.

Advertisement

The pop star explained that she made the most of her unexpected downtime during the last 19 months to speak to a professional therapist.

“I started therapy at the beginning of the pandemic,” she told Refinery29. “And that was sort of timely and very fortunate that I was able to do that; it’s been really helpful.”

Charli added that she had decided to take the lessons she was learning from therapy “into life when the world goes back to however it’s going to return to”.

“But I already feel it slipping away from me,” she said. “I know a lot of my friends feel the same, like, I made these grand plans, how I was going to change my behaviour and live my life differently. And I’m trying, but it seems like that won’t last.”