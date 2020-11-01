Charlie Brooker wants ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’ to be Christmas Number One

Charlie Brooker has shared which song he’d like to see top the charts this Christmas – and it’s not a family friendly one.

Taking to social media yesterday, Brooker tweeted a link to the song ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ by The Kunts, accompanied by the caption: “Christmas No.1”.

Released earlier this year, the track, which appears on the British synthpop comedian’s LP ‘Kunts Punk In Your Face’, takes aim at the British prime minister.

“Boris Johnson is a fucking cunt!/ He’s a fucking cunt!/ He’s a fucking cunt!/ Boris Johnson is a fucking cunt!/ He’s a fucking cunt/ Yes, he’s a fucking cunt,” the track repeats for one minute and 21 seconds.

The Black Mirror creator’s tweet comes after Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown for England that will last for a month.

Addressing the nation yesterday (October 31), the prime minister was joined by England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

In a fresh bid to curb rising coronavirus infections, Johnson’s latest announcement comes after it was confirmed that the UK has passed one million COVID-19 cases.

Non-essential shops and hospitality businesses will have to close for a month, but unlike the restriction in the spring, schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

Takeaways will be allowed to stay open as pubs, bars and restaurants must close for four weeks.

The lockdown will come into force on Thursday (November 5) and last until December 2. The country will then revert back to the three-tier system imposed earlier this month.

Earlier this year, Brooker dashed the hopes of Black Mirror fans by confirming that he is not currently working on a sixth season of the dystopian show.

The fifth season of the Netflix anthology series landed on the streaming service in May 2019, although it comprised of just three episodes