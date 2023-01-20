Charlie Cunningham processes grief on “hopeful” new single ‘Bird’s Eye View’

Charlie Cunningham has tackled the grief of losing his grandmother on new single ‘Bird’s Eye View’. Check it out below.

The Oxford singer-songwriter, who has previously collaborated with The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White, has shared another taster of his upcoming third album ‘Frame’, dealing with the passing of his gran shortly after her 100th birthday.

“I wrote ‘Bird’s Eye View’ in the months after my grandmother died,” said Cunningham. “It was a way of processing her loss and embracing the momentary reconnection with faith that I have always associated with her. I think it’s a hopeful song.”

Advertisement

He continued: “She had a strong connection to her faith and as a child, through our close relationship, so did I. However, for me, that faith has waned and changed shape over the years.

“This manifestation of faith – whatever it is – lives on in me through my connection to her memory, distilled as a fragment of my personality. I’m grateful it’s there. Her loss sparked a reconnection to that childhood relationship I had with it, albeit momentarily. It was comforting.”

Having previously drawn comparisons from the likes of Neil Young, Cunningham’s next record is described in a statement as “lush, delicate pop songs brimming with references to art rock, golden era jazz, and neo-classical composition”.

‘Frame’ will be released on March 31 and can be pre-ordered here.

Cunningham will also be heading out on tour to play headline shows in the US, UK and Europe in the coming months. See full dates below and visit here for tickets and more information.

Advertisement

FEBRUARY

21 – US, Los Angeles, Gold Diggers (solo show)

MARCH

1 – US, Brooklyn, National Sawdust (solo show)

APRIL

11 – UK, London, Lafayette

12 – UK, London, Lafayette *EXTRA DATE ADDED*

14 – UK, Manchester, Band on the Wall

15 – ROI, Dublin, Liberty Hall

17 – UK, Glasgow, St. Luke’s

19 – UK, Bristol, St. George’s

20 – UK, Brighton, CHALK

25 – Switzerland, Zürich, Kaufleuten

27 – Austria, Vienna, Arena

28 – Germany, Munich, Isarphilharmonie

29 – Germany, Leipzig, Felsenkeller

MAY

1 – Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle – Grosser Saal

2 – Germany, Cologne, Gloria Theatre

4 – Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast

5 – Germany, Frankfurt, Sankt Peter

6 – Germany, Dortmund, Konzerthaus

8 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

9 – Belgium, Antwerp, De Roma

10 – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

12 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

13 – Spain, Valencia, Sala Jerusalem

14 – Spain, Madrid, Teatro Eslava