Charlie Puth adds UK and European dates to 2022 tour

Charlie Puth has added four UK and European dates to his 2022 ‘One Night Only’ tour – see the new dates below and buy tickets here.

The US singer-songwriter is due to release his new album ‘Charlie’ on October 7, following singles ‘Light Switch’, ‘That’s Hilarious’, ‘Left And Right’ featuring BTS‘ Jung Kook, ‘Smells Like Me’ and ‘I Don’t Think That I Like Her’.

Next month, he will kick off a North American tour in support of the album, beginning in New Jersey on October 23 with dates following in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

In late November, he will then cross the pond for four European dates, beginning in London at the Coliseum on November 28, before dates in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

See Charlie Puth’s newly announced UK and European tour dates below. Tickets go on sale at midday local time on Friday, September 30 here.

NOVEMBER 2022

28 – London, Coliseum

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4 – Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carre

6 – Berlin, Theater Am Potsdamer Platz

In a recent interview, Puth said that his forthcoming third album ‘Charlie’ is his “most personal work” yet.

Speaking in a new interview with Billboard, Puth explained how he tried to put more of his personality into the new album. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work’,” he said. “But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it.”

“I want people to be familiar with these songs, like they’ve heard them before, because they have heard them before,” he added.

The singer also explained how his ‘Left And Right’ collaboration with Jung Kook came about. “The song was done. I sat on it for a couple of weeks and then I texted him the mp3. We were able to really get it done,” he said.

In a review of Puth’s second album ‘Voicenotes’, NME said that the record puts his “stellar songwriting and cheeky lyrics front and centre, and in doing so, starts to carve him a place as a popstar in his own right”.