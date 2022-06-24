Listen to Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook’s new song ‘Left and Right’

Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook have released their new joint single, ‘Left and Right’.

The release of ‘Left and Right’ comes just a week after the duo teased the song on TikTok, following a series of rumours that the American singer-songwriter was going to collaborate with the K-pop boyband.

“Memories follow me left and right / I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here / You take up every corner of my mind,” Puth and Jungkook sing on the chorus. ‘Left and Right’ was first released by Puth on TikTok in February 2022 as a solo song.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Jungkook had joined Puth on stage for a performance of his hit single ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ at the MGA Awards in Incheon, Korea. Later that night, Puth returned the favour by joining the septet to perform a piano version of their song ‘Fake Love’.

In other BTS collaboration news, Snoop Dogg previously revealed that he had recorded verses for an as-yet-unnamed track with BTS. He added that they have been sent over to the boyband, but had no other information at hand. “You gotta talk to [BTS] but my parts are in,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Suga was recently featured on Psy’s comeback single ‘That That’, which is the title track from his ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’. The new song was also notably produced by the BTS member.

‘Psy 9th’ also features several other collaborations, including ‘Celeb’ with Bae Suzy, ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Other features include Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and Jessi.