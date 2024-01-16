Charlie Puth and the Emmys pay tribute to Matthew Perry, Angus Cloud and more

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has paid tribute to the late actors and other veterans that the TV industry has lost in the past year, including Matthew Perry and Angus Cloud.

Towards the end of the ceremony, which took place on the early morning of January 16 (January 15 in the U.S), Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War And Treaty performed for the award show’s In Memoriam segment, paying their respects to the deceased.

Puth kicked off the performance with a piano-led arrangement of ‘See You Again’, and was joined in by The War And Treaty after its first chorus. At this time, the Emmys’ In Memoriam montage flashed onscreen to honour Angus Cloud, Bob Barker, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick and more.

The #Emmys honored the memory of all the celebrities we lost in a moving In Memoriam set to a somber rendition of "I'll Be There for You."💔 pic.twitter.com/vqMvaqmqkG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2024

Advertisement

Halfway through the performance, Puth and The War And Treaty performed the chorus of the iconic Friends theme song, ‘I’ll Be There For You’, in honour of Matthew Perry – who was the last deceased actor shown in the memoriam montage.

See a snippet of Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry below.

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on October 28 last year. An initial toxicology report shortly after said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

In December, an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Perry died due to “acute effects of ketamine” in what was deemed an accident.

Advertisement

Last week, the police have confirmed that the medical examiner’s case on Perry is now listed as closed, with the report going on to state that the death stemmed from “cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression”.

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends. His other credits include The West Wing, Ally McBeal and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip. Throughout his life, Perry was open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, which he documented in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing.

Following his death, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow have all paid tribute. In a joint statement at the time, the cast said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”