Charlie Puth returns with fiery ‘I Warned Myself’ music video

His first solo offering since 2018’s ‘Voicenotes’

Charlie Puth is back with a brand-new single titled ‘I Warned Myself’, which arrived alongside a dramatic music video.

Puth wrote and co-produced the track alongside hitmaker Benny Blanco. Featuring a reverberating bassline and dark beats, the song is about “a vicious cycle of going back to someone continuously, knowing deep down that they aren’t any good for you”, the singer explained in a tweet.

The singer opens the ominous track with a reminder to self, sending warning signs about a dangerous and all-consuming love. However, Puth ends up disregarding his own advice. “But I can tell that I’ll do it one more time,” he sings. “Don’t trust in myself, no good for my health / You messed with my heart, now you’re the reason why.”

In the accompanying Brendan Vaughan-directed visual, hypnotising shots of Puth standing in front of a burning door and lying on a red carpet with his lover are intercut with clips of the singer cruising through the desert. Check out the music video below:

‘I Warned Myself’ is Puth’s first solo offering since his Grammy-nominated album, ‘Voicenotes’, which arrived last May. In a three-star review of the record, NME said: “After the beige offering of his debut, album two puts his stellar songwriting and cheeky lyrics front and centre, and in doing so, starts to carve him a place as a popstar in his own right.”

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter recently lent his songwriting and production skills to Katy Perry’s ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Easier’ by 5 Seconds Of Summer.