Charlie Puth seemingly confirms a BTS collaboration is on the way

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth appears to have accidentally revealed that he will soon be releasing a collaboration with BTS.

On June 5, at the iHeart Radio Wango Tango concert, Puth appeared to have let the news slip after an interviewer shared that fans were looking forward to a collaboration between the stars. “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out,” answered the singer, seemingly suggesting that a collaboration is indeed in the works.

“We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out,” continued Puth.

“Okay, so there is a collab,” repeated the interviewer, before he added: “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret,” after he was met with stunned silence from the singer.

he basically confirmed this collab 😭 pic.twitter.com/hjCV7DsWHE — jk.97 (@jeonIves) June 5, 2022

At the time of writing, neither Puth, BTS nor their representative agencies have confirmed or denied the news. If true, this will be the first time the two acts are releasing a collaborative track, and their second time working together.

Back in 2018, BTS vocalist Jungkook joined the American singer on stage for a performance of his hit single ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ at the MGA Awards in Incheon, Korea. Later that night, Puth returned the favour by joining the septet to perform a piano version of their song ‘Fake Love’.

Earlier this year, rapper Snoop Dogg revealed that he had recorded verses for an as-yet-unnamed track with BTS. He added that they have been sent over to the boyband, but had no other information at hand. “You gotta talk to [BTS] but my parts are in,” he shared.