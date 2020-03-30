Charli XCX returns for second week of special livestreams featuring Tove Lo, Rina Sawayama and others

Charli XCX will resume another week of special livestream events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Today (March 30), the singer will pick up where she left off from as she joins a host of artists who’ve been providing Instagram Lives to entertain those in self-isolation amid the pandemic.

Charli will begin the new series with a vocal coaching session with Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo. Fans will be encouraged to comment on the sessions and take part from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (31 March), Charli will join Los Angeles based multimedia artist Lucas David for a life drawing class and she will do some yoga with Ashnikko for yoga practice.

There will be a break on Wednesday (April 1) before Rina Sawayama steps up on Thursday (April 2) to take part in the psychopath test alongside Charli.

On Friday (April 3) Orville Peck will give Charli a glimpse into her future with a horoscope reading, and Zara Larsson will join in the fun with a make-up tutorial on Saturday (April 4).

This all comes as Charli revealed that the coronavirus interrupted plans she had for a “special” show revolving around her debut album ‘True Romance’.

In an Instagram post on March 30, Charli posted a photo of herself circa ‘True Romance’, which was released in 2013. “A while ago i asked u guys to send me some of ur fav images of baby me from the true romance era,” she wrote. “At the time i was in the midst of planning a one of special true romance show…”

She added, “Obviously, i had to put a pause on all the conversations surrounding the performance. hopefully once the world goes back to some kinda normality i’ll be able to re plan it but for now #stayhome and enjoy these throwbacks.”

See the post below.