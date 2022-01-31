Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul share ‘Ceci n’est pas un cliché’, detail US tour

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul have shared another new track from their forthcoming joint album – listen to ‘Ceci n’est pas un cliché’ (‘This is not a cliché’) below.
The pair’s debut album as a duo, ‘Topical Dancer’, will be released on March 4, 2022 via Deewee – the label owned by Soulwax, who co-wrote and co-produced the album.
Speaking of the new track, the duo said: “This song is an accumulation of all the cliché lyrics so often used in pop music. It came about when we were touring and heard a song on the radio opening with ‘I was walking down the street’ which made us strongly cringe. But the thing is, cringing is a shared passion of Bolis and I. So we passionately made a song out of it.”
Of the song’s accompanying video, which you can see below, they add: “Even more passionately we performed ourselves into a video about all the clichés we see in the magic world of musical genres. The musician in all its glory, capturing momentum and delivering a top notch performance, gazing into the light that’s called inspiration. And so for once and for all, please leave Magritte alone…!”
The pair have also announced details of a debut US tour, set to take place in May and follow an existing run of UK and European dates.
See the pair’s full touring schedule below.
APRIL 2022
4 – Bristol, Rough Trade
5 – Brighton, Green Door Store
6 – Manchester, YES
7 – London, XOYO
10 – Glasgow, Broadcast
11 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
17 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
19 – Berlin, Berghain Kantine
20 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
25 – Paris, Trabendo
MAY 2022
10 – New York, Bowery Ballroom
12 – Montreal, Bar Le Ritz PDB
13 – Toronto, Velvet Underground
14 – Chicago, Empty Bottle
17 – Los Angeles, Moroccan Lounge
18 – San Francisco, Popscene at Rickshaw Stop
20 – Seattle, Barboza
Speaking to NME about their collaborative project, Adigéry said: “I think when I’m with Bolis we have that competitive streak to try and impress the other and make them laugh. “We’re not saying we’re the funniest people in the world, but we crack each other up at least.”