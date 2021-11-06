Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul announce debut album, share new single ‘Blenda’

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have announced ‘Topical Dancer’, their debut album as a duo. See its artwork and tracklist below.

The album will be released on March 4, 2022 via Deewee – the label owned by Soulwax, who co-wrote and co-produced the album.

With its announcement, the duo issued its second single ‘Blenda’ with a music video on Thursday (November 4). Earlier this year, they released ‘Thank You’, which will be included on the album.

The assertive house number relies on repetition and groove, with Adigéry singing: “Go back to your country where you belong / Siri, can you tell me where I belong?” Watch its music video below.

In a social media post, Adigéry explained that the album is “a snapshot of how we view our world in the 2020s” which grew from conversations between the duo while “toying around” with instruments in the Deewee studio.

“Think cultural appropriation, misogyny and racism, social media vanity, post-colonialism and political correctness… But always with a wink (that we believe is welcome),” she wrote of the album’s themes. “And the language we use? Pop culture! So you’re welcome to dance to it!”

A press release via Pitchfork reveals that the album was also inspired by Reni Eddo-Lodge’s book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race.

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are slated to perform at the upcoming Pitchfork Music Festival editions in London (November 10) and Paris (November 17).

Here is the artwork and tracklist for Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s ‘Topical Dancer’:

1. ‘Bel Deewee’

2. ‘Esperanto’

3. ‘Blenda’

4. ‘Hey’

5. ‘It Hit Me’

6. ‘Ich Mwen (with Christiane Adigéry)’

7. ‘Reappropriate’

8. ‘Ceci n’est pas un cliché’

9. ‘Huile Smisse’

10 ‘Mantra’

11 ‘Making Sense Stop’

12 ‘Haha’

13 ‘Thank You’