Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul share joyous new Christmas single ‘HOHO’

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul have shared a joyous Christmas single titled ‘HOHO’ in honour of the holiday season. Check it out below.

‘HOHO’ is a comical reworking of the duo’s track ‘HAHA’ from their debut album ‘Topical Dancer, which was released last year via Soulwax’s label, Deewee. Adigéry and Pupul returned to the studio to re-record ‘HAHA’ alongside Soulwax who also co-produced the festive version of the song.

The original track was built entirely around a sample of Adigéry making herself laugh and perfectly captured the essence of Adigéry and Pupul’s humour. ‘HOHO’ sees the duo take things one step further with a darkly off-kilter reimagination, resplendent with Christmas bells and seasonal lyrics.

Speaking of the holiday rendition of the track in a press release, Adigéry and Pupul said: “Hahahallelujah, we made a Christmas song! From ‘HAHA’ to ‘HOHO’…What started off as a joke by Ollie (from Asa Moto) at Deewee, became a reality a day later.”

They continued: “We reworked ‘HAHA’ and added new depths to it (such as bells) so you can blast it during your cozy Christmas dinners. Your grandmother will love it. We just saw great commercial opportunity in this brilliant idea. The goal is to finally throw Mariah Carey off her throne and to annoy generations to come!”

Adigéry and Pupul released their debut LP ‘Topical Dancer’. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Max Pilley said: “Adigéry and Pupul don’t need any help with their success, thank you. With ‘Topical Dancer’, they have created an album that works just as well as the soundtrack to a killer house party as it does a necessary act of rebellion against the negative forces in our society.”

In other news, Pupul recently announced his debut LP ‘Letter To Yu’ and shared its lead single ‘Completely Half’.

‘Letter To Yu’ has been described as a love letter to his mother, who died in a traffic accident in 2008. “When I started to think about my roots, instead of being ashamed of them, I started to embrace them,” he said (per The Line of Best Fit). “And so it became more and more important for me to get in touch with them. I went to evening school here in Belgium and began learning Chinese. I did that for four years. That was the first step.”