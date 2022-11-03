Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour

Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3).

The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years.

Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from En Vogue to Bowie and Kate Bush to Nine Inch Nails – often rubbing shoulders in the same mashed up medley” – the Late Night Pop Dungeon will have its final tour this December.

You can see the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here:

DECEMBER 2022 TOUR DATES

3 – The Clapham Grand, London

8 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

9 – New Century, Manchester

16 – SWX, Bristol

21 – DEPOT, Cardiff



Speaking about the upcoming tour, Church said: “After 6 ecstatic years of unparalleled debauchery, the Late Night Pop Dungeon is hanging up its feathers, sequins, P.V.C and velour.

“All good things must come to an end, and this ending will be the most euphorically lickable ending conceivable. Think Carrie meets Sunset Boulevard, soundtracked by the 2nd side of Abbey Road.

“Think a pool party with Prince and Kate Bush at the grill, Beyonce and Kurt Cobain on the bar… except it’s also Christmas, and both Santa and Kevin Mcallister are here to get down. Look, there’s Trent Reznor and Ozzy Osborne discussing Taylor Swift’s new record…”

Explaining the pop dungeon concept previously, Church said: “Down the dark, dark stairs, upon the bloody gallows of soft rock, through the oubliette of cheese, into the torture chamber of disco, you are welcomed to the Late Night Pop Dungeon.

“The Grand High Executionatrix, dungeon mistress Charlotte Church, and her ten-piece ultra-metronomic post-punk-disco-R’n’R’n’B backing band will give her MK Ultra treatment to the greatest tunes that time forgot, and some that will forever haunt our collective memory. Bring dancing shoes – the floor is on fire.”