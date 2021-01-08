Charlotte Lawrence shares breezy new single ‘Talk You Down’

Charlotte Lawrence has shared a new single called ‘Talk You Down’ – listen to it below.

Starting the New Year by hitting the ground running, the US singer-songwriter’s airy new pop bop is accompanied by a set of green visuals that sees her sing into the camera while delivering a number of different dance moves.

“Everyone deals with their emotions in different ways and we’ve all been dealing with so many different types of emotions in the last year,” Lawrence said of the track. “I wanted to be a part of a song about anxiety and how I deal with it. Talking with someone about how you feel is a perfect way to get through any emotional experience.”

Listen to ‘Talk You Down’ below:

Lawrence, who released the singles ‘Joke’s On You’, ‘Slow Motion’ and ‘The End’ last year, reached a new audience in 2018 when she featured on Yungblud’s ‘Falling Skies’.

Speaking to NME, she remained tight-lipped about if he would be on her album, but she did reveal that they could collaborate together again.

“He’s the fucking best,” she said. “His first LA show was a little showcase for his label at the Viper Room in LA. I was there and we became friends immediately. He’s so cool, such an interesting writer and so amazing to work with. Maybe we’ll work together again. Who knows?”

In March last year, Lawrence revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The singer revealed her diagnosis in a series of social media posts. “I’m feeling okay and am gonna be completely fine, we have the power to slow this down. Protect those who need it,” she said.

She added: “This is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside.”