Charly Bliss and PUP lament festive heartbreak on ‘It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You’

Charly Bliss and PUP have shared a new Christmas song – listen to ‘It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You’ below.

The two bands, from New York and Toronto respectively, toured extensively last year, and the video for the new track sees them celebrating the festive period remotely.

“With you it was festive/ Now I’m alone, it’s manic depressive/ Crying on the couch to ‘Elf’ alone,” Charly Bliss singer Eva Hendricks laments on the song, which tracks a Christmas spent alone.

Advertisement

Speaking of the new collaborative track, Hendricks said: “Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we’ve never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun. We never imagined we’d be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results.

“We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!”

PUP’s Stefan Babcock added: “I don’t know if I’d be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse!”

The new Christmas song is Charly Bliss’ first new material since they released a surprise new EP called ‘Supermoon’ in late 2019. The EP followed their last full-length album ‘Young Enough’, which NME labelled “an unflinching celebration of survival”.

Advertisement

PUP, meanwhile, recently followed up their 2019 LP ‘Morbid Stuff’ with a new EP called ‘This Place Sucks Ass’.