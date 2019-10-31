Charly Bliss release surprise EP, ‘Supermoon’

They’re touring the UK next week

Charly Bliss have released a new EP, ‘Supermoon’. Stream it below.

The surprise project collects five songs that the New York band recorded at the same time as their sophomore album ‘Young Enough’, which was released in May.

“Making ‘Young Enough’ was the most fulfilling creative experience I’ve had thus far,” frontwoman Eva Hendricks said in a statement. “Not only because I’m proud of the songs that ended up on the record, but also because I’m proud of myself and my bandmates for putting in an obsessive amount of work into making sure the album would be the best it could be. We wrote too many songs and slowly whittled it down to the ones that told the most vivid and concise story.”

The songs on ‘Supermoon’, Hendricks added, “fill in the cracks and enhance the narrative of ‘Young Enough’ and show you how we got where we were going.” Stream the EP here:

Supermoon We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

The EP arrives less than a week before Charly Bliss return to the UK for a short run of tour dates, including a stop at Scala in London. After that, they will play the inaugural Primavera Weekender in Benidorm, Spain, and return to North America for more shows. Find their upcoming UK/European tour dates and ticketing links below.

Charly Bliss’ upcoming tour dates are:

Brighton, UK, Patterns (November 4)

Cardiff, UK, 10 Feet Tall (5)

London, UK, Scala (6)

Manchester, UK, Deaf Institute (7)

Benidorm, Spain, Primavera Weekender (8-9)