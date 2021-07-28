Chartreuse announce new EP, ‘Is It Autumn Already?’

Chartreuse have announced the release a new EP called ‘Is It Autumn Already?’, as well as an upcoming headline tour.

The Black Country quartet’s forthcoming release spans “six emotionally bruising tracks” and “links together oddball time signatures, unusual textures, rhythmically oblique”. According to a press release, it’s “unlike anything else you will have heard this year, or even last”.

You can see the tracklist for Chartreuse’s ‘Is It Autumn Already?’ below:

1. ‘Feed Be Fed’

2. ‘Things Are Changing Too Quickly’

3. ‘Swedish Water’

4. ‘Don’t Exit’

5. ‘Deep Fat’

6. ‘Only You’

Due to arrive on November 19, the EP is previewed by new single ‘Things Are Changing Too Quickly’. The poignant, mid-tempo indie toe-tapper is accompanied by a Fred Qvortrup-directed video – watch it below.

Made up of Hattie Wilson, Mike Wagstaff, Rory Wagstaff and Perry Lovering, Chartreuse have also announced a mini headline tour which will take place after a run of festival performances.

Kicking off at The Lexington in London on November 30, the tour will take in Green Door Store in Brighton, The Cluny in Newcastle, Birmingham’s Hare & Hounds and finishing up in Dublin on December 7. You can buy tickets here.

See the full list of Charteuse’s upcoming live dates below:

SEPTMEBER 2021

25 – Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol

26 – Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham

OCTOBER 2021

16 – Live at Leeds

17 – Wild Paths Festival, Norwich

NOVEMBER 2021

13 – Stag and Dagger Festival, Glasgow

14 – Stag and Dagger Festival, Edinburgh

30 – The Lexington, London

29 – Green Door Store, Brighton

DECEMBER 2021

1 – The Cluny, Newcastle

3 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

7 – Upstairs at Whelan’s, Dublin