Chartreuse share stirring new song ‘Only You’ ahead of ‘Is It Autumn Already?’ EP

Chartreuse have shared ‘Only You’, the latest single from their forthcoming EP ‘Is It Autumn Already?’

The Black Country four-piece accompany the song with a visually quirky video of guitarist/pianist/co-vocalist Michael Wagstaff singing to camera on his back while the ground moves beneath him. Watch it below.

The song previews ‘Is It Autumn Already?’ EP, which is released on November 19. The band have shared a number of EPs to date including 2019’s ‘Even Free Money Doesn’t Get Me Out Of Bed’ and last year’s ‘Keep Checking Up On Me’.

Advertisement

‘Things Are Changing Too Quickly‘, released in July, is the first cut from the new EP.

Chartreuse play a run of headline shows and festival slots this summer, kicking off at Brighton’s Green Door Store and taking in London’s The Lexington on November 30 as well as a show in Dublin on December 7. Tickets are on sale now here – see the full list below.

Chartreuse live dates 2021:

SEPTEMBER

25 – Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol

26 – Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham

OCTOBER

16 – Live at Leeds

17 – Wild Paths Festival, Norwich

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

13 – Stag and Dagger Festival, Glasgow

14 – Stag and Dagger Festival, Edinburgh

29 – Green Door Store, Brighton

30 – The Lexington, London

DECEMBER

01 – The Cluny, Newcastle

03 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

07 – Upstairs at Whelan’s, Dublin

‘Is It Autumn Already?’ spans “six emotionally bruising tracks” and “links together oddball time signatures, unusual textures, rhythmically oblique”, according to a press release. “It’s “unlike anything else you will have heard this year, or even last”.