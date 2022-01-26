Chase & Status to headline new London festival Electric City

Chase & Status have been announced as the headliners of the new London festival Electric City.

The inaugural event will take place on Clapham Common in the capital on August 28, and will see the duo performing their only live London date of 2022.

Chase & Status will be performing their brand new live show during their headline slot at Electric City, with the likes of Headie One, Andy C and Jme (presenting ‘Grime MC FM’) also set to perform during the day.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase on February 3 at 10am by signing up here, while general sale is set to commence at 1pm the same day.

Chase & Status will also perform at Parklife festival in Manchester this summer.

The duo are sharing the bill with the likes of Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, India Jordan, Four Tet, Jessie Ware, Enny, Nina Kraviz, Mahalia, Carl Cox and Tems are also on the packed bill for Parklife 2022. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra will also be broadcasting from the festival.

Chase & Status’ last studio album, ‘RTRN II Jungle’, was released in May 2019.

Last year the pair collaborated with BackRoad Gee to cover Metallica‘s ‘Wherever I May Roam’ as part of the band’s ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ album.

That record “celebrated the enduring influence of Metallica with an unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favourite ‘Black Album’ cut”.