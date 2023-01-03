Chase Atlantic announce new venue and dates for London shows due to Brixton Academy closure

Chase Atlantic have confirmed a new venue for their upcoming London residency, following the closure of Brixton Academy.

The Australian band were set to play three, sold-out shows at the iconic London venue starting January 11 and running until January 13.

However, following the closure of Brixton Academy after a crowd crush at the venue that left two people dead and another still in a critical condition, Chase Atlantic have been forced to move their shows.

In a statement, Chase Atlantic wrote: “Firstly, sorry for the radio silence. As most of you are already aware, due to events at O2 Academy Brixton a couple of weeks ago, our shows are no longer able to happen at that venue. We’ve been working with our team throughout the holidays to try and find a solution – this included moving to later dates or combining all three shows into one at a bigger venue.”

“We’re aware some of you have booked flights and hotels to come and see us, so we’ve tried to keep things as close to what was originally planned as possible,” the band continued, before saying that people will be affected differently “depending on which show you booked for and the type of ticket you booked.”

Fans are advised to keep an eye on their email inboxes over the “next couple of days” for further information. Refunds are available if fans can’t attend the rescheduled shows.

More tickets for all three shows will be available this Friday (January 6) at 10am here.

The new dates are as follows:

JANUARY 2023

09 – Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from January 11 at Brixton)

10 – Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from January 12 at Brixton)

13 – Eventim Apollo (moved from Brixton)

Chase Atlantic are set to return to the UK later this year for Reading & Leeds Festival 2023. They’ll be appearing alongside headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons at the bank holiday bash. Tickets are on sale now.

Following the closure of Brixton Academy, Trivium have also announced that their show will now take place at a different venue on the same date (January 15) though they’re yet to confirm which venue.

Brixton has been closed since the tragic incident, which took place last month. Today (January 3) the Met Police have issued a new appeal for information. “We know there were thousands of people in and around the venue,” said Detective Superintendent Dave Kennett.

“Many of them will have seen what happened and some may have been caught up in the crush themselves. What they have to tell us is really important and we are urging them to come forward.”

A new hearing about the future of Brixton’s licence is reportedly set to take place January 16, with the venue set to host gigs from the likes of Wallows, PVRIS, Sleep Token and Viagra Boys later this month.