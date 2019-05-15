Chase & Status and more join EXIT Festival’s 2019 line-up

Bass label UKF will be marking its 10th anniversary in Serbia

EXIT Festival have added more names to their 2019 bill – with the likes of Chase & Status and Dub FX now due to perform.

Read More: The rebellious history of EXIT festival

Held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, EXIT will take place from July 4-7 and is set to feature performances by the likes of The Cure, Skepta and Greta Van Fleet. Last month, The Chainsmokers joined the bill.

Now, it has been announced that global bass label UKF will be marking its 10th anniversary at the festival. Chase & Status and Dub FX, Turno, and more will play sets in celebration of the decade milestone.

Electronic duo Chase & Status – comprised of Saul Milton and Will Kennard – will be bringing their new ‘RTRN II JUNGLE’ set to EXIT’s main stage. The show – featuring Kabaka Pyramid and Brockie & Det – is named after outfit’s long-awaited new album and is set to pay tribute to The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Also among new additions to the bill are DJ duo Technimatic, 1991, Gydra, Missin, Fa110ut, Drop Sensei, Nemy, Baboon, Codex, Nobru and more. A video announcement also promises “some of the best shows in the global bass scene”. Check out the clip above.

Tickets for EXIT Festival 2019 are on sale now, and you can find them and more information about the festival here.

Chase & Status are also scheduled to perform at this year’s Snowbombing Festival.