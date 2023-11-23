Chase & Status become official sponsors of Hammersmith FC

Chase & Status have teamed up with the grassroots football club Hammersmith FC for a limited edition kit.

The London electronic duo will feature on the new strip, which has been made in collaboration with the fashion brand Kappa.

The kits will be worn by both the men’s and women’s first and second teams at the football club. Both first teams have won back-to-back league titles, with the former now playing the Southern Amateur League Premier Division, and the latter in the GLWFL Premier Division.

Chase & Status’ Saul Milton and Will Kennard both hail from West London, where Hammersmith FC are based. In a statement, they have said: “This partnership is a way for us to be able to support a grassroots football club whose accomplishments have been huge in its short journey so far, in particular on the women’s side.”

“Aside from being huge football fans on a personal level, we have a history as a band of collaborating with the sport in quite a few different ways. From launching the official England kit back in 2011, and appearing on Soccer AM to performing at matches & on broadcasts. We wanted to build a deeper connection with the game in a meaningful way, in particular, the Women’s side – we both have young daughters, so it’s super important to us to be making sure we are empowering them by supporting inspirational females.”

“As well as us having roots in west London, where Hammersmith FC are based, we’re inspired by not only their achievements so far, but also their club’s community-focused ethos, paired with their connection and passion for music.”

Tommy Fish, the founder of the football club in 2020, added: “I’m over the moon about this partnership! It’s a game-changer to tell our story alongside these legends and heavyweights of the dance music scene. And to partner with Kappa, for me, the ultimate vintage football streetwear brand, couldn’t be more fitting.”

“Our men and women have won back-to-back league titles for the last two seasons and their iconic logo is a man and woman sitting back-to-back. Music, football and fashion cross over so much. To be able to work with these guys to create kits and content, amplify our club’s successes, and grow together is a dreamland for us. The fact that they’re local lads and that they want to support grassroots, and in particular, women’s football, is a real credit to them. It also adds to the warm, community-centric culture that we’re proud to have built.”

Earlier this month, to celebrate the launch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Chase & Status played a secret gig in London, which fans were set missions in order to win tickets for.