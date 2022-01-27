Chase & Status, Bicep and Arlo Parks to play Bristol’s Love Saves The Day 2022

Chase & Status, Bicep, Arlo Parks, Mura Masa and more have been announced for this year’s Love Saves The Day festival in Bristol.

The 2022 festival, which takes place on June 2 and 3, will mark its 10th anniversary at a new location – Ashton Court Estate, an 860-acre site near the city centre.

It will make use of a new Bank Holiday on June 3, introduced to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Other acts on the bill include Easy Life, Kurupt FM and The Blessed Madonna. You can view the full line up below and you can purchase tickets here.

Proudly presenting our 2022 lineup! Join us to celebrate a decade of love. Tickets on sale now! Secure your place at Ashton Court for the biggest Loves Saves The Day festival yet!❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/p86IXQjTmp — Love Saves The Day (@LSTDBristol) January 27, 2022

Last year’s edition took place last month at Clifton Downs, envisaged as a one-off location. Since 2015 it had been held at Eastville Park before that.

In a video showing off their new grounds, the festival said: “2022 will be our most ambitious event to date, expect bigger lineups, increased production, even more stages, more work with local communities and everything in our hearts – because, Love Saves The Day.”

Festival organiser Ben Jackson previously said: “It’s going to allow us to really expand the event in so many ways; bigger and more spectacular stages, bigger capacities and the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had, and we get the bonus of an extra-long bank holiday.

“The fact that the music and events industries have suffered so much over the past 18+ months has really made us think of ways that we can continue to support creatives and we endeavour to have that at the core of our mission and plans for the future.

“That being said we are also striving to really draw focus and attention to doing more within our local community and really championing all the amazing music that is coming out of Bristol.”

Last year Love Saves The Day took place on September 4 and 5, and saw performances from Slowthai, Little Simz, Ghetts and more to a crowd of 60,000.