Chase & Status and Skream lead the names that have been announced for the Tobacco Dock Virtual opening weekend.
The project will see the London venue being recreated as a virtual space by electronic music promoters LWE and leading virtual live events platform Sansar.
The opening weekend will take place over Easter weekend (April 2-3) and will see 50 artists playing across four arenas in the virtual venue.
As well as Chase & Status and Skream, the likes of Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Sherelle and more have also been confirmed today (February 16).
The event will be available to watch on mobile, Mac, tablet, PC or VR through the Sansar app or on any browser, while Beatport will also broadcast sets on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and beatport.com.
According to a press release, viewers will be able to “meet and catch up with friends, throw shapes on the dancefloor and explore the cavernous venue together”. Fans will also be able to take part in a variety of games, quests and challenges, as well as customise their own avatars.
The full line-up for Tobacco Dock Virtual opening weekend is as follows:
Emerald
Enzo Siragusa
Hot Since 82
Skream
SYREETA
Adam Beyer
Helena Star
Imogen
Nastia
Sasha
Alisha
Eats Everything
Eliza Rose
Jaden Thompson
Patrick Topping
East End Dubs
Lily Rivers
Miky J b2b Knowhat
Riva Starr
Siggy Smalls
Chase & Status
Bou
Irah
Sherelle
Tim Reaper
Camo & Krooked
Flava D
Kings Of The Rollers & Inja
Lens & Tempza
Metrik
Whiney feat. Inja, Subten, Party B & Truthos Mufasa
Wilkinson
A.M.C.
Mollie Collins
Notion
TS7
Skepsis
Angel D’Lite
Bailey Ibbs
Decibella
Ila Brugal
Tailor Jae
Special guests are also set to appear at the weekender. You can find more information and get tickets here.
The Tobacco Dock Virtual project comes as clubs and venues remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The government reportedly has a three-step plan to move out of the current lockdown, with schools reopening to be followed by non-essential shops and, later, hospitality businesses. There is currently no clear date when live events will be able to return.