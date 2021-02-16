Chase & Status and Skream lead the names that have been announced for the Tobacco Dock Virtual opening weekend.

The project will see the London venue being recreated as a virtual space by electronic music promoters LWE and leading virtual live events platform Sansar.

The opening weekend will take place over Easter weekend (April 2-3) and will see 50 artists playing across four arenas in the virtual venue.

As well as Chase & Status and Skream, the likes of Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Sherelle and more have also been confirmed today (February 16).

The event will be available to watch on mobile, Mac, tablet, PC or VR through the Sansar app or on any browser, while Beatport will also broadcast sets on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and beatport.com.

According to a press release, viewers will be able to “meet and catch up with friends, throw shapes on the dancefloor and explore the cavernous venue together”. Fans will also be able to take part in a variety of games, quests and challenges, as well as customise their own avatars.

Announcing the lineup for the @TobaccoDockV Opening Weekend Head to https://t.co/naEZUrpIkY to download your free ticket. Downloads before the end of February include TDv merch & entry to a huge competition with @PioneerDJglobal@beatport @sansarofficial @relentlessenergydrink pic.twitter.com/HOy45TNm5D — Tobacco Dock Virtual (@TobaccoDockV) February 16, 2021

The full line-up for Tobacco Dock Virtual opening weekend is as follows:

Emerald

Enzo Siragusa

Hot Since 82

Skream

SYREETA

Adam Beyer

Helena Star

Imogen

Nastia

Sasha

Alisha

Eats Everything

Eliza Rose

Jaden Thompson

Patrick Topping

East End Dubs

Lily Rivers

Miky J b2b Knowhat

Riva Starr

Siggy Smalls

Chase & Status

Bou

Irah

Sherelle

Tim Reaper

Camo & Krooked

Flava D

Kings Of The Rollers & Inja

Lens & Tempza

Metrik

Whiney feat. Inja, Subten, Party B & Truthos Mufasa

Wilkinson

A.M.C.

Mollie Collins

Notion

TS7

Skepsis

Angel D’Lite

Bailey Ibbs

Decibella

Ila Brugal

Tailor Jae

Special guests are also set to appear at the weekender. You can find more information and get tickets here.

The Tobacco Dock Virtual project comes as clubs and venues remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government reportedly has a three-step plan to move out of the current lockdown, with schools reopening to be followed by non-essential shops and, later, hospitality businesses. There is currently no clear date when live events will be able to return.