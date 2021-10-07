Watch Che Lingo’s nostalgic video for ‘Eyes On The Prize’

Che Lingo has shared the new video for his recent single ‘Eyes On The Prize’ – you can watch the clip first on NME below.

The south Londoner initially released the track – which also features Tamaraebi – last month, following on from his sets at Reading & Leeds Festival in late August.

The video for Lingo’s ‘Eyes On The Prize’ has been unveiled this morning (October 7), and was inspired by the artist’s own experiences of growing up on an estate.

Co-directed by the rapper with Will Ainsworth, Lingo told NME of the new visuals: “I remember being these kids; I think a lot of people do. Playing out on the block, not doing the chores properly, counting money for chicken shop food, having football games against the older kids. The world was the estate.”

Lingo added: “We really saw it for its beauty together. That feeling of freedom and carefreeness in such a ‘socially defining’ environment has birthed some of the greatest achievers in our culture.

“For a lot of us, this was the start point that triggered our dreams.”

Che Lingo’s ‘Eyes On The Prize’ is also featured on the soundtrack for FIFA 22, which was released last week.

Lingo was recently nominated in both the ‘Ones To Watch’ and ‘Best Independent Album’ categories at this year’s AIM Awards for his 2020 album, ‘The Worst Generation’.