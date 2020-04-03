Listen to Che Lingo team up with Ghetts on ‘Black Ones’

Che Lingo has teamed up with Ghetts for his new single ‘Black Ones’ — listen to the track below.

The song will feature on Che’s upcoming debut album ‘The Worst Generation’, which is set for release in the autumn on Idris Elba‘s label 7Wallace.

“’Black Ones’ is a day to day, cautionary tale of the hood for those who don’t want to be a part of it anymore having seen the destructive sides and want out now that they’re older and more wise,” Che explained about the track, which you can hear below.

Advertisement

“Problem is, it always catches up with and follows you. This song is my telling the pressures of a life you’re trapped in rather than a lifestyle you think will give your freedom.

“The aim is always to get out of the hood by any means necessary because it can be such a hostile environment,” Che continued. “This is me explaining what I see and what obstacles growing up without much means can do to your life if it gets hard enough. Regardless of your colour or background.”

‘Black Ones’ follows on from Che’s previous single ‘My Block’. Speaking to NME about that track, Che explained that it was a tribute to the south-west London neighbourhood he grew up in.

“Society might teach you that where you come from is a disadvantaged place,” he said. “As much as it might be in reality, you can’t let it be in your head. I grew up on an estate in South West London, where my nan did her best to give us absolutely everything.”